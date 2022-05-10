Watch
Mesa child killed in ATV crash while camping, Coconino County officials say

Posted at 6:13 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 09:13:51-04

FOREST LAKES, AZ — A Mesa child was killed in an ATV crash near Forest Lakes, Arizona, officials say.

Coconino County crews responded to reports of a missing child from a campsite near Bear Canyon Lake around 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 8.

Officials say a family had been camping in the area when they reported the child missing.

The child had apparently taken the family’s ATV and crashed down a steep embankment. The child was later found not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

