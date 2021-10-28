Memorial services for Grant Woods set to take place Nov. 12

PHOENIX — Memorial services for Former Attorney General Grant Woods will take place in Phoenix next month.

Woods died unexpectedly last weekend after suffering a heart attack at the age of 67.

Services will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, near Central and Maryland avenues, at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12.

Cindy McCain and Charles Barkley are expected to deliver eulogies.

From 1991 to 1999, Woods served as Arizona's Attorney General and had previously served as the late Senator John McCain's Chief of Staff. Woods delivered a moving eulogy at Sen. McCain's funeral services.

In addition to his work in politics, Woods was an accomplished attorney, being one of the principal architects of the states' lawsuit against tobacco companies.

Woods was a father of five children and had a large extended family.

In lieu of gifts and flowers, family says donations can be made to the Boys & Girls Clubs here.