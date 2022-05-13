MCSO to issue warrant for mistakenly released inmate

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it's working to issue an arrest warrant for an inmate that was mistakenly released Thursday morning.

Anthony Pena allegedly assumed the identity of another inmate and was released early Thursday morning at about 2:20 a.m.

Officials didn't know Pena was released until around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Pena was originally booked on a warrant for failure to appear and drug charges with a $250 bond.

An internal investigation in connection to the erroneous release will be conducted to reveal any possiblee negligence or policy violations, according to a statement from MCSO.

This is an ongoing investigation.

There is no other information available.