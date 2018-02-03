MCSO searching for missing woman near Tonto National Forest

PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Sheriffs Office is searching for an Arizona woman who has not been seen since Tuesday night.

Authorities say 48-year-old Diana Junge was reported missing by her mother after she went to Tonto National Forest, near Granite Reef Dam Road and Bush Highway, to see the supermoon.

Junge’s car was found near the Granite Reef Recreation Site, officials said. She is not familiar with the area.

Judge suffers a medical condition that is non-life-threatening unless left untreated for an extended period of time, officials said.

She’s described as being Hispanic/Caucasian, about 5’0” and weighing about 100 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and it’s unknown what she was last seen wearing aside from size 8 women’s hiking boots.

Her car is a 2015 orange Jeep with a black hood with the license plate BNN3985.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call MCSO at 602-876-TIPS and reference report number IR18-003349.