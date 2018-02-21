MCSO searching for body of man after his kayak capsized at Canyon Lake

CANYON LAKE, AZ - Authorities are searching for the body of a man after his kayak overturned at Canyon Lake on Monday.

A Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Omar Linares and his two friends were kayaking near the Beer Can Point area despite there being high winds and rough waters.

At some point, Linares fell into the water and the windy conditions pushed his friends away from the area, MCSO said. Passersby agreed to give the friends a ride back to where Linares was last spotted but they were unable to locate him.

The friends returned to the boat ramp where they called MCSO for help, officials said.

The MCSO Dive Team has been out every day searching for the man but have been unsuccessful.

MCSO Dive Team continues search efforts to recover the body of a person, in fatal kayaking accident at Canyon Lake from 2/19/18. — @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) February 21, 2018

According to MCSO, they’ve had a difficult time searching the area where waters and depths are between 80 and 110 feet.

MCSO has been in contact with the family and search efforts will continue Wednesday.