MCSO investigating homicide in Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ — Mohave County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide after one person was killed and another was injured during a shooting in Golden Valley Sunday afternoon.

Golden Valley is approximately 11 miles west of Kingman, Arizona.

Around 12:30 p.m. Sunday, MCSO received a call about two people who had gunshot wounds near Hope Road off of SR 68.

The two people were immediately transported to the hospital, where one later died, according to officials.

Upon investigation, MCSO says they discovered the shooting happened at a residence more than five miles away from where deputies found the two people with injuries.

The two who had been shot went to the residence and got into an argument inside, according to MCSO.

MCSO says the two allegedly tried to get into a bedroom and that's when the shooting happened.

There was only one bullet fired and it hit both people, according to MCSO.

MCSO says the two people were transported to a remote desert area and then to the area deputies originally were called to.

This incident is still under investigation.