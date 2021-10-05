MCSO: Driver wanted for hit and run in gas station parking lot in Wittman

WITTMAN, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for the driver involved in a hit and run of a pedestrian at a gas station in Wittman Monday.

Officials say a 68-year-old woman was struck by a red pickup truck at around 1:15 p.m. at a Shell/Pilot gas station.

The vehicle was captured on security footage running over the woman while backing out of a parking spot.

Hit and run suspect

MCSO says the vehicle is possibly an older early 2000s red Toyota Tundra.

The woman suffered minor superficial injuries and is recovering after the incident.

If you know anything about this incident, contact MCSO at (602) 876-TIPS (8477) or (602) 876-1011, and reference Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Report IR21-028881.