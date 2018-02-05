Senator McCain DACA deal doesn't include border wall funding

Nohelani Graf
6:16 AM, Feb 5, 2018
President Trump said he would endorse a plan if it includes a border wall, but John McCain is calling for a study first.

PHOENIX - The clock is ticking for a deal on DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, and Arizona Senator John McCain is taking the reins.

Sen. McCain has teamed up with Sen. Christopher Coons, a Democrat from Delaware. 

Their proposal is to provide a path to citizenship for Dreamers, citizens brought to the U.S. illegally as children. They need to have lived here since 2013. The plan will also order a study to identify specific security needs at the border.

What this bill does not include is funding for a border wall. That could be a tough sticking point with other Republicans and President Trump whose four pillars of immigration clearly outlined the need for a border wall. 

The Senate has until Thursday to pass a budget to avoid a government shutdown and several have made it clear there's no deal without a plan for DACA. 

 

