Senator McCain DACA deal doesn't include border wall funding

PHOENIX - The clock is ticking for a deal on DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, and Arizona Senator John McCain is taking the reins.

Sen. McCain has teamed up with Sen. Christopher Coons, a Democrat from Delaware.

Their proposal is to provide a path to citizenship for Dreamers, citizens brought to the U.S. illegally as children. They need to have lived here since 2013. The plan will also order a study to identify specific security needs at the border.

What this bill does not include is funding for a border wall. That could be a tough sticking point with other Republicans and President Trump whose four pillars of immigration clearly outlined the need for a border wall.

The Senate has until Thursday to pass a budget to avoid a government shutdown and several have made it clear there's no deal without a plan for DACA.