Mayer High School teacher on leave as YCSO investigates allegations of inappropriate conduct

MAYER, AZ — The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Mayer High School teacher after a report of inappropriate contact with students.

Mayer High School is located north of the Valley near Cordes Lakes.

YCSO says that several students have come forward and reported "unwanted touching and strange treatment" by a teacher to the school's resource officer. The allegations against the teacher "exceed the acceptable teacher/student relationship."

The teacher has been placed on administrative leave as YCSO investigates.

No other details about the allegations have been released at this time.

ABC15 has chosen not to name this teacher as no charges have been filed against them at this time.

Anyone with any information related to this case is urged to contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com.