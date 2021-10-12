MASSIVE PIZOOKIE! Cookie Monster earns its name at The Lola

GLENDALE — Why pick one dessert when you can have all of them at the same time?

The Cookie Monster at The Lola in Glendale is for the brave, bold, and extremely hungry.

Think you can handle 13 scoops of ice cream? That's just the beginning. No way you finish this pizookie in one sitting!

Count all of the different toppings while this mammoth dessert is assembled in the video above!

Let me walk you through the construction of this sweet-tooth tray:



13 scoops of ice cream

Pop-Tarts

Oreos

Circus animal cookies

Snickers

Hershey's chocolate bar

Twix

Whipped cream

Chocolate-dipped, Oreo-stuffed brownies

White chocolate sauce

Milk chocolate sauce

Red Vines

Fruity Pebbles

Cherries

Sprinkles

Three different flavors of cotton candy

IF YOU GO:

The Lola

6770 N Sunrise Blvd #109

Glendale, AZ 85305