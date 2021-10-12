MASSIVE PIZOOKIE! Cookie Monster earns its name at The Lola

GLENDALE — Why pick one dessert when you can have all of them at the same time?
The Cookie Monster at The Lola in Glendale is for the brave, bold, and extremely hungry.
Think you can handle 13 scoops of ice cream? That's just the beginning. No way you finish this pizookie in one sitting!
Count all of the different toppings while this mammoth dessert is assembled in the video above!
Let me walk you through the construction of this sweet-tooth tray:
- 13 scoops of ice cream
- Pop-Tarts
- Oreos
- Circus animal cookies
- Snickers
- Hershey's chocolate bar
- Twix
- Whipped cream
- Chocolate-dipped, Oreo-stuffed brownies
- White chocolate sauce
- Milk chocolate sauce
- Red Vines
- Fruity Pebbles
- Cherries
- Sprinkles
- Three different flavors of cotton candy
IF YOU GO:
The Lola
6770 N Sunrise Blvd #109
Glendale, AZ 85305