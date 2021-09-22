Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri announces resignation

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri says he is resigning from office in November.

Chucri's decision comes after a conversation disparaging his colleagues was leaked to the public.

GOP @maricopacounty BOS @Steve_Chucri is resigning effective Nov. 5 due to a conversation disparaging his colleagues was recorded before the #azaudit and leaked to Gateway Pundit. pic.twitter.com/8wldECRLew — The AZ - abc15 - Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) September 22, 2021

In a statement released Tuesday night, Chucri said, "In recent days it has come to light that I was secretly recorded in conversations regarding differences with some of my colleagues about an audit of the 2020 election. The comments I made were during a very turbulent time. My colleagues have every right to be both angry and disappointed with me. I should not have made such statements and offer my colleagues heartfelt apologies."

"The picture some individuals are trying to paint about a cover-up, scam and other nonsense about my colleagues and myself is simply false. There was no cover-up, the election was not stolen. Biden won," Chucri said.

"While my comments were critical, it doesn't change the fact I have had the pleasure and honor to serve with these fine men and the dedicated employees of Maricopa County. It has also been my honor to represent my District 2 constituents for 9 years."

The remaining members of the Board of Supervisors will choose his replacement.