PHOENIX - An initial report examining voting problems in the Phoenix area during the August primaries faults the Maricopa County recorder for not having a backup plan, proper monitoring of lines and an efficient system for setting up voting machines.

Recorder Adrian Fontes has disputed many of the claims but says he is addressing the issues.

An additional outside audit is pending.

Dozens of polling locations didn't open on time during the primary election on Aug. 28, leaving voters frustrated.

Fontes blames the contractor he hired to set up voter check-in machines, saying the company didn't send enough technicians. The company disputes that and says it sent more than required.

Fontes says he won't work with the contractor again and is optimistic about the November general election.