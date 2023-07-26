Maricopa County officials report 25 heat-associated deaths as of Monday

Maricopa County health officials are reporting a total of 25 heat-associated deaths so far this year, with an additional 249 deaths currently under investigation.

The data is current as of July 25, 2023. See the full report here.

County health officials say 18 of the 25 confirmed deaths were “heat caused” and seven were “heat related.”

Over one-third of the heat-associated deaths have involved those experiencing homelessness.

Data also shows there have been five deaths indoors. Four of the deaths had “non-functioning” air conditioning and one had air conditioning “not in use.”

These numbers have increased from the 18 confirmed deaths reported last week.

Arizona Department of Health Services data also shows that hospital visits for heat-related illnesses have been increasing weekly. From July 16-25, there were 570 hospital visits recorded for heat-related reasons.

