Maricopa County election recount to pause for Phoenix Union high school graduations

PHOENIX — Arizona Senate's recount of the 2020 presidential election ballots will be stopped temporarily Thursday for Phoenix Union graduation ceremonies.

The recount will stop Thursday at 7 p.m. and Friday will be used to clear the floor of all the tables and equipment and prepare the space for graduations.

The graduations will begin Monday, May 17, and continue through May 20.

The ballots will be moved from the floor and stored somewhere on the state fairgrounds. The exact location is unknown at this time.

Only about 275,000 ballots have been counted as of Monday morning, which is far from the 2.1 million ballots cast in Maricopa county.

The recount is set to resume on May 24.

