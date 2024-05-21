Maricopa County approves $3.8 billion budget, lowers property tax rate

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a tentative budget on Monday that would lower the property tax rate for the fourth straight year.

The proposed budget is around $3.8 billion dollars, about an 11% reduction from last year’s budget.

“My colleagues and I have cut the property tax rate four years in a row, we’ve maintained investment in public safety but at the same time the county has zero debt so this is what I call the most fiscally conservative government in the country,” Supervisor Thomas Galvin told ABC15.

Under the proposed budget, the county’s primary tax rate would be 1.16 which would represent $116 on a $100,000 home.

Public safety accounts for the majority of the budget at 47%, providing funding for law enforcement, jails, probation, courts and criminal prosecution and defense.

“Even though were cutting the overall budget, half of the budget is dedicated to public safety because its vitality important we do what we can to fight the issue coming across the border,” said Supervisor Galvin.

Among the major projects funded in fiscal year 2025 are a new West Valley Animal Shelter, new Public Health building and parks and library improvements.

The county said paying down unfunded pension liabilities at low interest rates over the prior two years has put the county and future budgets in a better position moving forward. However, there are some financial concerns when it comes to the state budget deficit of more than a billion dollars and how the shortfall could trickle down to local governments.

“It was suggested that perhaps we leave the rate the same so we would get more revenue to cover the contingencies in case the state government offloads some of their issues on us, and we said no — let’s do our budget as efficiently and conservatively as possible and if we have issues later we will address those when they come up,” said Chairman Jack Sellers.

$29 million was also allowed to support the upcoming primary and general elections.

The County Board of Supervisors were also presented election planning as the state gears up for the July primary and November election, when all eyes will to turn to the key battleground state.

Voting center locations, ensuring bi-partisan staffing for poll workers and key election dates were all discussed.

One point of concern was regarding independent voters, who will be allowed to vote in the July primary, but they must select a party in order to receive a ballot.

“It’s a concern for me mainly because I hear that from a lot of my constituents, saying why don’t we have open primaries where everyone can just vote for whoever they want to vote for? And, coming out of a municipal government situation where I was a Chandler city council member and participating in open primaries, I’m going why is that a problem? For me, I don’t really see it as a issue but evidently it is a very emotional issue and something we have to help educate people to get past,” said Chairman Sellers.

The final budget adoption will be June 24 and offer a change for public comments.