Man sought in connection to Arizona woman's disappearance

Navajo Police Department
Posted at 9:11 AM, Jun 17, 2021
SWEETWATER, ARIZONA — The Navajo Police Department is looking for a person of interest in the case of a woman who went missing from Sweetwater, Arizona, earlier this week.

Police say 62-year-old Ella Mae Begay was reported missing on June 15. She had last been seen on June 14.

A search was conducted but officials have not yet located Begay or her vehicle.

Investigators determined Preston Tolth may have been in the area the morning of Begay's disappearance.

Tolth is known to reside in the Thoreau, New Mexico, area.

Begay is described as a slender woman about 115 pounds and 5 feet, 1 inch tall. Her missing vehicle is a silver 2005 Ford F150 with Arizona license plate "AFE7101."

Anyone who has any information regarding Ella Mae Begay’s whereabouts or have seen her vehicle, please call the Navajo Police Department Shiprock District at 505-368-1350, 505-368-1351 or 911.

