Man found dead during fire at single-home "dwelling" in Paulden, AZ

PAULDEN, AZ — A man died during a fire that sparked at a home in Paulden, Arizona, north of Chino Valley.

Crews with the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority were called to a reported structure fire on Quen Sabe Lane on Sunday evening. When they arrived they spotted heavy smoke and flames coming from a single-family "dwelling."

Firefighters had a tough time battling the flames due to the "substantial use of dense building materials" in the home's construction.

Once the flames were put out, firefighters located the body of a man who is said to be the only resident of the structure.

The circumstances surrounding the fire are under investigation.