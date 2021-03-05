Menu

Man arrested in connection to six bank robberies reported throughout Arizona

Posted at 11:19 AM, Mar 05, 2021
ARIZONA — A 45-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection to six bank robberies reported throughout Arizona.

With the help of the FBI Phoenix, Phoenix police arrested 45-year-old Jeffrey Patterson after a bank robbery that happened at a Chase Bank located near Cave Creek and Bell roads in Phoenix.

Patterson is facing charges tied to six bank robberies throughout the state that include:

  • February 4, Wells Fargo Bank located near Frank Lloyd Wright and Pima roads in Scottsdale
  • February 10, Chase Bank located near 7th Street and Thunderbird Road in Phoenix
  • February 16, Chase Bank located near Rural and Baseline roads in Tempe
  • February 18, Wells Fargo Bank located near Chandler Boulevard and Alma School Road in Chandler
  • February 19, National Bank of Arizona located near La Cholla Boulevard and River Road in Tucson
  • March 2, Chase Bank located near Cave Creek and Bell roads in Phoenix

Police said in one incident, Patterson would allegedly enter a bank, speak to an open teller, demand money and run away.

No injuries were reported during the bank robberies.

