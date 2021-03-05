Man arrested in connection to six bank robberies reported throughout Arizona

ARIZONA — A 45-year-old man was arrested Tuesday in connection to six bank robberies reported throughout Arizona.

With the help of the FBI Phoenix, Phoenix police arrested 45-year-old Jeffrey Patterson after a bank robbery that happened at a Chase Bank located near Cave Creek and Bell roads in Phoenix.

Patterson is facing charges tied to six bank robberies throughout the state that include:

February 4, Wells Fargo Bank located near Frank Lloyd Wright and Pima roads in Scottsdale

February 10, Chase Bank located near 7th Street and Thunderbird Road in Phoenix

February 16, Chase Bank located near Rural and Baseline roads in Tempe

February 18, Wells Fargo Bank located near Chandler Boulevard and Alma School Road in Chandler

February 19, National Bank of Arizona located near La Cholla Boulevard and River Road in Tucson

March 2, Chase Bank located near Cave Creek and Bell roads in Phoenix

Police said in one incident, Patterson would allegedly enter a bank, speak to an open teller, demand money and run away.

No injuries were reported during the bank robberies.