Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Man arrested after waving down Cochise County deputies claiming he shot someone

Small plane crash injures pilot in southeastern Arizona
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cochise County Sheriff's Office
Small plane crash injures pilot in southeastern Arizona
Posted at 4:05 PM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 19:05:38-04

Cochise County officials say a man was arrested Thursday after he waved down deputies claiming he shot and killed someone.

Around 1 a.m., officials say 52-year-old Jay Albert Stevens was in the middle of the road near Central Highway and Sage Lane when he waved down deputies.

Stevens told deputies he shot and killed someone but was not able to give a specific address to where the shooting occurred.

Instead, Stevens led deputies to a home where they found a 61-year-old man deceased.

Stevens was taken into custody and has been booked into Cochise County Jail under for charges of first degree murder.

The 61-year-old man has not been identified.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!