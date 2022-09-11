Man arrested after waving down Cochise County deputies claiming he shot someone

Cochise County officials say a man was arrested Thursday after he waved down deputies claiming he shot and killed someone.

Around 1 a.m., officials say 52-year-old Jay Albert Stevens was in the middle of the road near Central Highway and Sage Lane when he waved down deputies.

Stevens told deputies he shot and killed someone but was not able to give a specific address to where the shooting occurred.

Instead, Stevens led deputies to a home where they found a 61-year-old man deceased.

Stevens was taken into custody and has been booked into Cochise County Jail under for charges of first degree murder.

The 61-year-old man has not been identified.