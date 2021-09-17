Man arrested after dropping baby twice, causing serious injuries

A 24-year-old man has been arrested on a child abuse charge against a newborn baby.

According to court documents, on August 25 at around 4:30 a.m. Daemon Flores abused his approximately 25-day-old baby.

In a police interview Thursday, officials say Flores admitted to dropping the baby twice that caused bruising on her face, eyes, nose, and mouth and also a lacerated liver.

The child's mother says she was downstairs at the time of the incident with the baby's twin sister and she says when she noticed the markings on her child's face, she alerted Flores.

Flores then left for work and while he was at work, the mother says the markings became more prominent so she texted and informed him. She and Flores decided to schedule a doctor's appointment for the baby on August 27.

Flores was then told that the bay needed to be transported to Phoenix Children's Hospital by ambulance due to the severity of the injuries.

When they arrived at the hospital, the child's mother denied causing any of the injuries and says she did not know how the injuries could have occurred.

During an interview with Flores on August 28, he also denied causing or knowing where the injuries came from.

While taking a polygraph on Thursday, Flores admitted to causing the injuries and was given a baby doll to show detectives how the baby was injured.

Court documents say after Flores worked a 12-hour shift at work August 25, he was watching the baby as the mother slept. He says while he was sitting on the couch and had the baby on his lap.

Flores then fell asleep and the baby rolled off of his lap and fell onto the tile floor on her face.

The same day at around 2:30 p.m., Flores says he took the baby to the bedroom to change her diaper and the baby fell out of his arms onto the changing table.

Flores was arrested and booked on one count of reckless child abuse.