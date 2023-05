PHOENIX — A winning lottery ticket could be yours, so make sure to check the numbers.

The Arizona Lottery announced someone was a lucky winner in last night's (May 8) drawing.

There was one jackpot-winning ticket for Triple Twist worth $365,000.

The winning numbers are: 1, 6, 18, 28, 32, 35.

The ticket was sold at Fast Market, located at: 20205 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix.