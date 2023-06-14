Loss of 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots approaches 10-year mark

PHOENIX — The 10-year mark is approaching since 19 brave Granite Mountain Hotshots lost their lives to the Yarnell Fire.

On June 30, Arizona State Forestry is expecting many to visit the memorial to mark the anniversary. Officials are asking for visitors to do so safely.

The memorial trail is a seven-mile hike round trip and is a difficult trail with steep terrain and minimal shade. It's recommended to start early in the day to beat the heat.

As far as leaving mementos, visitors can leave items along the Tribute Wall but not in the gabion baskets at the fatality site. For those who want to skip the hike to the memorial, there are memorial plaques of each of the fallen men at the trailhead.

Arizona State Parks officials ask visitors to not park along the side of the road. Parking is limited at the trailhead, but a shuttle will run every 30 minutes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from the Yarnell Fire Department.

An actual event for the memorial will be held in Prescott, but not at the park.