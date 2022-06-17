Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Looking back at the wettest days in Phoenix history

More rain is forecast for Southwest after monsoonal soaking
Alan Clendenning
<p>In this photo taken Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016, cars make their way through a flooded intersection in Phoenix. The desert Southwest is poised to get a second soaking after monsoon rains hit the region, stranding drivers, flooding streets and prompting water rescues. The rains bring some relief to crews fighting wildfires, but also the potential for mudslides in areas blackened by flames. (AP Photo/Alan Clendenning)</p>
More rain is forecast for Southwest after monsoonal soaking
Posted at 4:00 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 07:00:41-04

The Valley is known for being hot and dry, but that certainly wasn’t the case in September 2014.

Sept. 8, 2014, was the wettest day in Phoenix history. Meters at Sky Harbor International Airport caught 3.30” of rainfall that day, with other areas of the Valley seeing between 3 and 5 inches of rain.

WETTEST DAYS.JPG

Here are the top 5 wettest days for Phoenix:
5. November 10, 1923 – 2.24”
4. October 2, 2018 – 2.36”
3. August 27, 1951 – 2.43”
2. July 3, 1911 – 2.81”
1. September 8, 2014 – 3.30”

The record rainfall came as remnants of Hurricane Norbert swept through the Valley metro area.

From June through September of 2014, Phoenix received 6.34" of rain.

Even with all of the rainfall that year, it was only our seventh wettest monsoon season on record for Phoenix. The year 1984 was actually the wettest monsoon season on record, with Phoenix seeing a total of 9.56" of rain.

WETTEST DRIEST MONSOON.JPG

Here are the top 10 wettest monsoon seasons, according to weather officials:
10. 1955: 5.99”
9. 1897: 6.03”
8. 1943: 6.15”
7. 2014: 6.34”
6. 1951: 6.96”
5.1896: 7.20”
4. 1939: 7.30”
3. 1946: 7.45”
2. 1911: 9.31”
1. 1984: 9.56”

On average, Phoenix sees 2.43 inches of rain each monsoon season.

The 1896 season topped the list of years with the most days with monsoon rainfall at 24 days, closely followed by the 2021 monsoon at 23 days.

In 2020, we saw just 2 days with monsoon rain.

Monsoon Rain Days.JPG

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Welcome Javier Soto to ABC15!