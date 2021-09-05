Local nonprofit serving adults with intellectual disabilities seeks more employees

Valley residents with special needs could miss out on valuable services if a local nonprofit can't fill some positions.

One Step Beyond in Arizona provides comprehensive programs to adults with intellectual disabilities. However, without more employees, some of its programs may not be offered.

Right now, they have openings in Glendale, Surprise, Scottsdale and Peoria.

"If you can't hire enough people, you can't provide as many opportunities," said Jeff Swanson, the group's executive director of development and communications.

"That's why One Step Beyond exists-- to give them the same opportunities that you and I sometimes take for granted," he added.

Their programs focus on culinary skills, education, fitness and self-sufficiency.

"They're the ones that make the difference," said Cindy Kress.

Kress' son Kevin is considered moderately mentally challenged. He attends One Step Beyond's programs five days a week.

She said he's able to live on his own because of the programs.

"They're the ones that inspire him to do better, to improve," she said.

Kevin Kress told ABC15, "I like coming here and the job and having a good time and being with everyone and I like everyone here and being a happy family."

Altogether, the company is looking to fill about 80 positions in Arizona and California.

According to Swanson, there's no specific job requirements and training is available.

"Competitive pay, comprehensive training and a servant's heart is all we're looking for," he said.

The specific jobs range from drivers to culinary job coaches.

For more information, visit osbi.org/careers.