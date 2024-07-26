LIVE UPDATES: Tracking monsoon storms across the Valley, Arizona

PHOENIX — We're tracking monsoon activity across Arizona Thursday night as severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for parts of the East Valley and areas south of the Phoenix-Metro.

10:00 p.m.

A special weather statement has been issued for Glendale AZ, Peoria AZ and Surprise AZ until 11:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/ly5IAhE0mC — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 26, 2024

9:30 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Casa Grande AZ, Sacaton AZ and Blackwater AZ until 12:30 AM MST pic.twitter.com/F3dc5f2ZYM — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 26, 2024

9:15 p.m.

Monsoon resources ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FMT4QAAo4i — Town of Queen Creek (@TownofQC) July 26, 2024

9:10 p.m.

7:00 p.m.