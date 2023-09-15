Light in the Arizona sky? Apparent space launch spotted Thursday night

Did you see it? A strange light was seen streaking across the sky in Arizona Thursday night.

Paul Pilcher

It appears to have been a Firefly Alpha launch out of Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

According to the Firefly Aerospace website, the Victus Nox mission's goal "is to demonstrate the United States' capability to rapidly respond to on-orbit needs during a conflict or in response to a national security threat."

SpaceX's Falcon 9 was originally set to launch Thursday, but it has since been rescheduled for late Friday night.