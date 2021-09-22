Watch
LIFE-SIZED UFO! Space Age Restaurant is most popular stop on drive to San Diego

A life-sized UFO crash-landed into the roof of the restaurant! ABC15's Kari Steele has the details.
Posted at 3:55 PM, Sep 22, 2021
GILA BEND — Looking for a meal that is out of this world? The most popular stop between San Diego and Phoenix has great food and stellar accommodations. Accelerate over to the Best Western Space Age Restaurant and Bar in Gila Bend for an experience that is absolutely extraterrestrial.

See the giant UFO that crash-landed into the roof of this restaurant in the video above!

When you are on the way to San Diego and see the giant UFO, stop at the Best Western Space Age Lodge for an experience that is sure to be out of this world! Take home wonderfully weird alien memorabilia or spend the night in a space-themed room. Oh, and a larger-than-life spacecraft on the roof that happens to be 28 feet tall and 28 feet wide.

This wayward UFO is impossible to miss on a road trip, making it a favorite stop of travelers since the Lodge opened its doors in 1964.

