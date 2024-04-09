Leaders react to Arizona Supreme Court ruling on abortion

PHOENIX — Leaders, activists and groups across Arizona are reacting to the state Supreme Court's ruling to revert to a 1864 pre-statehood law, handing Arizona one of the strictest abortion bans in the country.

Under the new law, there are exceptions for saving the life of a mother, but no exceptions for rape or incest.

Arizona voters are expected to be able to weigh in on the matter in November - a ballot initiative aims to write abortion rights directly into the state constitution.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN:

Millions of Arizonans will soon live under an even more extreme and dangerous abortion ban, which fails to protect women even when their health is at risk or in tragic cases of rape or incest. This cruel ban was first enacted in 1864—more than 150 years ago, before Arizona was even a state and well before women had secured the right to vote. This ruling is a result of the extreme agenda of Republican elected officials who are committed to ripping away women’s freedom.

Vice President Harris and I stand with the vast majority of Americans who support a woman’s right to choose. We will continue to fight to protect reproductive rights and call on Congress to pass a law restoring the protections of Roe v. Wade for women in every state.

FORMER GOV. DOUG DUCEY:

I signed the 15-week law as Governor because it is thoughtful conservative policy, and an approach to this very sensitive issue that Arizonans can actually agree on. The ruling today is not the outcome I would have preferred, and I call on our elected leaders to heed the will of the people and address this issue with a policy that is workable and reflective of our electorate.

ATTORNEY GENERAL KRIS MAYES:

The decision made by the Arizona Supreme Court today is unconscionable and an affront to freedom. Make no mistake, by effectively striking down a law passed this century and replacing it with one from 160 years ago, the Court has risked the health and lives of Arizonans. The Arizona Court of Appeals decision, which the Supreme Court has struck down today, was well reasoned and aligned with how courts harmonize different legislation.

Today's decision to reimpose a law from a time when Arizona wasn't a state, the Civil War was raging, and women couldn't even vote will go down in history as a stain on our state. This is far from the end of the debate on reproductive freedom, and I look forward to the people of Arizona having their say in the matter. And let me be completely clear, as long as I am Attorney General, no woman or doctor will be prosecuted under this draconian law in this state.

SENATE CANDIDATE/REP. RUBEN GALLEGO:

“Today’s ruling is devastating for Arizona women and their families. This is not what Arizonans want, and women could die because of it. Yet again, extremist politicians like Kari Lake are forcing themselves into doctors' offices and ripping away the right for women to make their own healthcare decisions. Lake called this a ‘great law’ - even though it will ban nearly all abortions, including in cases of rape or incest.

“Our fight against extremist bans like the one enacted today has never been more important — which is why I’m committed to doing whatever it takes to protect abortion rights at the federal level. This isn’t about partisanship — it’s about protecting Arizonans’ rights. And here in Arizona, we support a woman’s right to an abortion — which is why I am going to defeat Kari Lake and fight like hell to protect abortion rights once and for all.”

REP. GREG STANTON:

“The Arizona Supreme Court has allowed a near-total abortion ban to go into effect – one written before Arizona was a state, before women could vote. Under this extreme law, women will die and their doctors and nurses will be criminalized.

This cannot stand. We will not stay silent in the face of these outrageous attacks on our fundamental freedoms. In Congress, I’ll keep fighting to restore the protections under Roe v. Wade as the law of the land.

But the stakes this November couldn’t be higher, and Arizonans must forcefully reject this extreme overreach by passing the Arizona Right to Abortion Initiative to finally enshrine the right to safe, legal reproductive care in our state’s constitution.”

ACLU OF ARIZONA:

"Today's shameful decision to allow an antiquated and dangerous near-total abortion ban to be enforced will have tragic consequences for Arizonans and their families. Arizonans deserve the right to make personal decisions about their reproductive health care, free from government interference. We are devastated by today's ruling but we remain committed to defending reproductive freedom in the courts, at the legislature, as well as in communities across the state towards the passage of the Arizona for Abortion Access Act this November. The urgency to enshrine the right to abortion in our state's constitution has never been more necessary."

REP. ANALISE ORTIZ:

The Arizona Supreme Court just ruled that the state's Civil-War era total ban on abortion can be enforced.

This means that nearly all abortions in the state will be illegal.

There is a 45 day window for implementation, meaning that if you or anyone you know may need abortion care that there will be time to access that care. If you or anyone you know may need care after this period, there are resources and a statewide abortion fund that has networks established and an ability to work with out of state providers already. Please know that there are resources and to reach out if you need support.

I am devastated. No matter how one might personally feel about abortion, the government should not interfere with a person's right to choose for themselves whether abortion is the right option for them. This decision will lead to desperate and deadly outcomes for pregnant people. No one should be forced to give birth against their will nor should they have to travel out-of-state to access healthcare. And they most certainly should not have to risk their lives due to a lack of access to abortion.

For decades, Arizona politicians have forced themselves into our private, personal health care decisions. Today's ruling shows they'll stop at nothing to strip us of the freedom to make personal, medical decisions for ourselves.

I will not stop fighting, Kianey, and you are not alone.

Please reach out if you have any further questions or need resources.

Sincerely,

Rep. Analise Ortiz

DEMOCRATIC CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE MARLENE GALAN-WOODS:

"This is a devastating and draconian decision that will be celebrated by anti-choice extremists like David Schweikert who want to systematically dismantle reproductive freedom and access to life-saving healthcare in Arizona," Galán-Woods said. "Here in Arizona, we have the opportunity to enshrine abortion rights in our constitution this fall and we must pass this amendment to protect women across the state. However, we must also stop these attacks on our fundamental rights and freedoms by replacing these extremists with strong pro-choice champions, and passing a national law protecting abortion access. I will work tirelessly to ensure that my daughters, and women and girls across the country, continue to have access to reproductive healthcare and have power over their own bodies."

ARIZONA RIGHT TO LIFE:

In response to today's ruling by the Arizona Supreme Court, we are delighted that the court recognized and upheld Arizona's long history of protecting unborn babies and their mothers.

Arizona Right to Life will continue to work to tirelessly to educate the voters to ensure the truth about the Arizona Abortion Act-- which would legalize abortion up to birth, their words, after fetal viability. Arizona Right to Life will also continue Arizona's pro-life legacy.

DEMOCRATIC SENATORIAL CAMPAIGN COMMITTEE SPOKESPERSON MAEVE COYLE:

“This terrible ruling underscores the threat Kari Lake’s power hungry politics pose to Arizona’s women and families. She has been a long and loud advocate for taking away women’s freedom to make their most personal medical decisions for themselves – including supporting the 1864 law that Arizonans must now live under outlawing nearly all abortions, without exceptions for rape or incest and imposing criminal punishments on doctors. To restore their rights and freedoms, Arizonans must reject this abortion ban and reject Kari Lake at the ballot box.”

BERNADETTE TASY (ALLIANCE DEFENDING FREEDOM):

“Life is a human right, and today’s decision allows the state to respect that right and fully protect life again—just as the legislature intended,” said ADF Senior Counsel Jake Warner, who argued before the court. “Life begins at conception. At just six weeks, unborn babies’ hearts begin to beat. At eight weeks, they have fingers and toes. And at 10 weeks, their unique fingerprints begin to form. Arizona’s pro-life law has protected unborn children for over 100 years, and the people of Arizona, through their elected representatives, have repeatedly affirmed that law, including as recently as 2022. We celebrate the Arizona Supreme Court’s decision that allows the state’s pro-life law to again protect the lives of countless, innocent unborn children.”