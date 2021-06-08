LAZY RIVER! You can rent this $500,000 pool in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE — You can believe your eyes. There is a HALF-MILLION-DOLLAR pool that you can rent in Arizona! Welcome to The Pool House: rated as Airbnb's top pool in Scottsdale. This Airbnb watering hole is perfect for floating the stress away! Grab your inner tube and prepare for a ride in one of the largest residential pools in the state!

See the lazy river in action by watching the video above!

If you lived here, your summer vacation destination would only be a few steps away. Good news is you can rent this property for your dream vacation! Having a lazy river in your backyard is the height of luxury and floating down it is exactly the way you should spend a few days this summer -- especially after the year you have been through.

This Arizona residential resort sleeps 15 people, not counting infants. The mansion boasts of a recent renovation of the entire property, so everything will be brand-new for your stay.

For a fee, these amenities can be provided for your stay: catering with an in-house chef, on-demand grocery deliveries, daily housekeeping, transportation coordination, in-home babysitting, in-home massage, in-home yoga class and other supplies for children/babies.

How to Book

A space as big as this one doesn't come cheap, so start planning your trip now. A night at the estate starts at $2,052 (prices vary on weekends and holidays), with a cleaning fee and tax as well. Click here for more details.