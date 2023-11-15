Latest poll shows former President Trump leading in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Every Tuesday, when the weather is nice, a group of retired educators, known as the Bubblettes, meet in a Scottsdale park to talk books, life and today Donald Trump's strong poll numbers.

"He only cares about himself and anyone who thinks otherwise is mistaken," said Elaine Myers, one of the Bubblettes.

According to a new Noble Predictive Insight Poll, an overwhelming number of Republicans and some Independents are aligning with Donald Trump. The poll has Trump leading President Biden by eight points in Arizona. The poll has a margin of error that sways about three points in either direction.

Pollster Mike Noble says inflation, housing affordability, the pain points Noble calls them, and questions about the President's health are driving the poll numbers. "Trump's share among Republicans is 88%. They're not rallying behind Trump. It's more I'm fine with Trump because it's against Biden," Noble said.

Back at the park, some of the Bubblettes are seeing the results of the Noble Predictive Poll firsthand. "People that I've known for years have come out being pro-Trump. I saw a brochure, pro-Trump, at one of my good friends and I was in shock over it," explained Jane Veirs.

While political polls are considered snapshots in time, Republican political consultant Stan Barnes wonders if something else is going on with the Arizona electorate.

"I saw a meme the other day, I would vote for Donald Trump even if he were in solitary confinement," Barnes said. "There is something going on and anybody who thinks they can win the political game by running Trump down as some sort of crazy person hasn't looked at the last polls and the last election. There is something bigger than Trump," Barnes said.

But Mike Noble cautions it's still a year until the election. A lifetime in politics. "Anyone who thinks it's a gimme, they're wrong. And stay tuned as the race heats up."