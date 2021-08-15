Large fire, reports of explosions rock Coolidge area

COOLIDGE, AZ — A large fire is burning the Coolidge area after reports of a loud explosion.

People in the area say they heard a large explosion Sunday morning before seeing a ball of fire.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office tells ABC15 the fire is "likely a gas line break" near South Highway 87 and East Randolph Road.

At least one home caught fire in this incident.

People in the Casa Grande area are also seeing plumes of smoke.

State Route 87 is closed in both directions at milepost 128 south of Coolidge, according to ADOT.

CLOSED: SR 87 is closed in both directions south of Coolidge due to a fire near the highway. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/8VX6fuMAYQ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 15, 2021

PCSO says it remains an active situation and crews are still working to contain the fire.

Stick with ABC15.com as we work to get more details.