Large fire, reports of explosions rock Coolidge area

Holly Schreiner
Posted at 6:28 AM, Aug 15, 2021
COOLIDGE, AZ — A large fire is burning the Coolidge area after reports of a loud explosion.

People in the area say they heard a large explosion Sunday morning before seeing a ball of fire.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office tells ABC15 the fire is "likely a gas line break" near South Highway 87 and East Randolph Road.

At least one home caught fire in this incident.

People in the Casa Grande area are also seeing plumes of smoke.

State Route 87 is closed in both directions at milepost 128 south of Coolidge, according to ADOT.

PCSO says it remains an active situation and crews are still working to contain the fire.

