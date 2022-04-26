Lake, Finchem want to bar Arizona's vote tabulating machines

Two Republican candidates for top statewide offices in Arizona have asked a court to bar the use of machines in tabulating ballots in the November midterm elections and instead have them counted by hand.

The lawsuit filed Friday by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem against Democratic Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs alleged that the vote-counting machines used in Arizona aren’t reliable.

The civil complaint repeats unfounded allegations about the security of such machines in the state.