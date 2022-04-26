Watch
Lake, Finchem want to bar Arizona's vote tabulating machines

Steve Helber/AP
FILE - Mark Finchem, a Republican legislator running to become Arizona's next secretary of state, speaks at an election rally in Richmond, Va., Oct. 13, 2021. Finchem and Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake filed a lawsuit asking a a court to bar the use of machines in tabulating ballots in the November midterm elections and instead have them counted by hand. The lawsuit repeated unfounded allegations about the security of such machines in the state. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Posted at 6:16 AM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 09:16:15-04

Two Republican candidates for top statewide offices in Arizona have asked a court to bar the use of machines in tabulating ballots in the November midterm elections and instead have them counted by hand.

The lawsuit filed Friday by gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem against Democratic Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs alleged that the vote-counting machines used in Arizona aren’t reliable.

The civil complaint repeats unfounded allegations about the security of such machines in the state.

