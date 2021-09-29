Watch
Key part of Arizona genetic-abnormality abortion law blocked

ABC15 Arizona
Posted at 8:10 PM, Sep 28, 2021
PHOENIX — A federal judge has blocked a key portion of a new Arizona law that would have let prosecutors bring felony charges against doctors who knowingly terminate pregnancies solely because the fetuses have a genetic abnormality such as Down syndrome.

Judge Douglas Rayes also threw out another provision that would have let prosecutors bring charges against anyone who helped raise money or pay for an abortion done solely because of genetic abnormality.

The judge said the law’s criminal provisions were likely unconstitutionally vague, explaining it’s unclear at what point in the process a doctor can be deemed to be aware that fetal genetic abnormality exists.

