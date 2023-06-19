'Kelvin Fire' burning southeast of the Valley, near Kearny, Arizona

KEARNY, AZ — Firefighters are battling the 'Kelvin Fire' southeast of the Valley.

The brush prompted the closure of State Route 177 in both directions at milepost 151 near Kearny, Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

The fire has burned about 50 acres.

#KelvinFire estimated at 25 acres, approx. 6 mi. NW Kearny. #AZForestry hand crew assigned to incident with add’l resources including engines en route. Florence-Kelvin Hwy to have intermittent closures due to SEATs working & dropping retardant #AZFire #PinalCounty https://t.co/OGeydc2n1H pic.twitter.com/yxumgw8H1Y — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 19, 2023

No other details have been released.

