'Kelvin Fire' burning southeast of the Valley, near Kearny, Arizona

Posted at 5:29 PM, Jun 18, 2023
KEARNY, AZ — Firefighters are battling the 'Kelvin Fire' southeast of the Valley.

The brush prompted the closure of State Route 177 in both directions at milepost 151 near Kearny, Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

The fire has burned about 50 acres.

No other details have been released.

