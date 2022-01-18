Watch
Kelly Townsend announces bid for congressional seat in Arizona

Bob Christie/AP
Rep. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, argues in favor of a proposal tightening rules for initiative petition circulators and giving the attorney general the power to rewrite initiative ballot language at the Arizona Capitol Wednesday, May 8, in Phoenix. The measure backed by majority Republicans was approved, but the Senate defeated another election-related measure and both chambers pulled a third election proposal. (AP Photo/Bob Christie)
Posted at 6:19 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 08:19:01-05

PHOENIX — State Sen. Kelly Townsend announced Monday that she's seeking a congressional seat in southern Arizona.

The decision means Townsend will avoid facing fellow Republican Wendy Rogers for a legislative seat.

Townsend says she won't resign while she campaigns for Congress.

She will join a crowded field of Republicans vying for the nomination in the August primary.

Democratic Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is retiring, leaving the seat open. Townsend doesn't live in the district, but she's not required to.

