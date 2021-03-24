JURASSIC PARK CAR! Iconic movie replica to be sold at Barrett-Jackson auto auction in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE — You can finally have the "Jurassic Park" tour car parked in your very own driveway. The iconic replica vehicle from the Academy Award-winning movie (sound, sound effects editing, and visual effects) is up for auction at this year's Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale.

Watch the video in the player above for a tour of the vehicle before it hits the auction block.

The Jurassic Park-inspired 1993 Ford Explorer XLT was also featured on the auction block at the 2020 Barrett-Jackson auction.

According to the online docket, the vehicle boasts:



Full exterior Jurassic Park-inspired vinyl wrap

Driving lights

Front push bar

A Jurassic Park-inspired rear plate

Also, make sure to look up. A graphic of an ominous T. Rex was installed in the ceiling and looks like it is crushing through the clear roof panel.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Barrett-Jackson delayed its week-long event from January to March 20-27, 2021. The public is allowed at this year's event, though they are not allowed inside the auction arena.

However, there will be large screens where people can watch the day's events, as well as chances to see the other vehicles up close, see and shop at vendors, listen to music, and experience some thrill experiences.

IF YOU GO:

Barrett-Jackson

Westworld of Scottsdale

16601 North Pima Road

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

