Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Judge to consider challenge to Arizona school masks ban

items.[0].videoTitle
Oral arguments begin Monday in downtown Phoenix as educators work to block a ban on mask mandates.
Virus Outbreak School Masks
Posted at 7:16 AM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 10:34:34-04

PHOENIX — A judge is set to hear arguments in a case seeking to overturn several new Arizona laws that restrict the power of local governments and school districts to impose COVID-19 restrictions such as mask mandates.

The coalition of educators, parents and children’s advocacy groups argue that the provisions were unconstitutionally tucked into unrelated budget bills.

The attorney representing Attorney General Mark Brnovich says how the Legislature writes measures and chooses the content are questions for lawmakers, not for the courts.

The laws would prohibit public school districts from imposing mask requirements, bar universities from requiring vaccinations for students and forbid communities from establishing so-called vaccine passports.

A judge is hearing arguments Monday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Seinfeld on CW61 Arizona for a chance to win a $500 gift card!

Watch Seinfeld on CW61 Arizona for a chance to win a $500 gift card!