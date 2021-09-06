Watch
Judge mulls request to block new Arizona sports betting law

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this April 15, 2021, file photo, surrounded by Arizona legislators, Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey speaks at a bill signing allowing a major expansion of sports betting in Arizona at an event at the Heard Museum in Phoenix. Arizona's move to allow sport gambling outside of tribal casinos was in the hands of a judge Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, as he mulled a challenge to the new law brought by one Native American tribe against Ducey and the head of the state Gaming Department. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge James Smith held an unusual Labor Day hearing on the request to block the law that allows sports betting and fantasy sports gambling for the first time in Arizona. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Doug Ducey
Posted at 2:39 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 17:39:19-04

PHOENIX — The future of a new Arizona law to allow sports gambling was in the hands of a judge Monday as he mulled a challenge brought by one Native American tribe against Gov. Doug Ducey and the head of the state Gaming Department.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge James Smith held an unusual Labor Day hearing on the request to block the law allowing sports betting and fantasy sports gambling for the first time in Arizona.

He promised to issue a ruling quickly because sports betting is set to begin Thursday.

The Yavapai-Prescott Indian Tribe wants the law declared unconstitutional.

They argue it violates the Voter Protection Act by illegally amending the 2002 voter initiative that authorized tribal gambling but no other gambling.

