Judge mulls lawsuit seeking to kick Trump backers off AZ ballot

FILE - Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., waits for a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, on July 22, 2021. A judge in Phoenix on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, was considering whether to throw out a lawsuit against two Republican congressmen and a GOP state House member running to be Arizona's top election official that alleges they are ineligible for the November ballot because they participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that ended with an unprecedented attack on Congress. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 7:56 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 11:03:32-04

PHOENIX — Attorneys representing two Republican congressmen and a GOP state House member running to be Arizona's top election official urged a judge in Phoenix to dismiss lawsuits seeking to kick them off the November ballot.

The lawsuits filed by voters allege that Reps. Paul Gosar and Andy Biggs and state Rep. Mark Finchem are ineligible because they participated in or helped organize the Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington that ended with an unprecedented attack on Congress.

The voters cited a section of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which says anyone who participated in an insurrection while in office is disqualified.

Judge Christopher Coury heard arguments Wednesday and is expected to rule quickly.

