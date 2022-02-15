Watch
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 6 more in fake GOP electors scheme

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020, photo, Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, holds a new conference in Phoenix. The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed six individuals over efforts to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election in several swing states. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Kelli Ward
Posted at 4:12 PM, Feb 15, 2022
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed six individuals over efforts to falsely declare Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election in several swing states.

The panel is seeking testimony and records from former Trump campaign members as well as state lawmakers.

The latest subpoenas come more than a month after the committee issued subpoenas to 14 people over the submission of false Electoral College certificates declaring Trump the winner of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

