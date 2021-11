SURPRISE, AZ — JACKPOT! Someone in Arizona is a new millionaire.

The Arizona Lottery Office has announced a winner in Wednesday night's The Pick drawing.

The winning ticket matched all of the numbers in that drawing for a total of $6,336,706.95.

The numbers were: 11, 12, 16, 21, 39, and 44.

It was sold in Surprise at the Walmart located at 14111 N. Prasada Gateway Avenue.

The lottery office is open today and waiting for the winner to claim their $6 million prize!