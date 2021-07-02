Watch
Is Congressman Andy Biggs under investigation? He thinks so.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2020 file photo Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Biggs has been castigated by his two brothers over his efforts to cast doubt about President Joe Biden's victory. The siblings of Republican Rep. Andy Biggs wrote in a letter to his hometown newspaper The Arizona Republic that Biggs is "at least partially to blame" for the violent insurrection at the U.S. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin,File)
PHOENIX — Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs says he believes he is being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department in connection with the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Biggs made the revelation during the syndicated podcast, "The Todd Starnes Show."

“I got some information I had been referred to a D.O.J. investigation, not knowing if it’s true or not, but the source who told me that said your phone’s going to be tapped,” Congressman Biggs said.

From the beginning, Congressman Biggs has been an unabashed supporter of the "Stop the Steal" movement.

In an interview with ABC15 on January 6 just hours before a mob overran the Capitol, Biggs said, “I don’t know what they’re thinking. I know they are enthusiastic and they are fed up and I know they’re angry. I know they look at this as an election that’s been stolen from them and they view it as being stolen from them not Donald Trump but from them.”

The congressman denies any involvement with the events of that day. But in a text message Friday asking why he believes he is being investigated, Biggs wrote, “We just know that the Democrats referred several of us to DOJ for investigation. That's what I was referring to."

In June, Biggs repeated a conspiracy theory that the FBI may have helped instigate the deadly riot.

Biggs told conservative commentator Charlie Kirk’s radio show he thinks the alleged FBI role should be investigated.

Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died from injuries sustained during the riot.

Congress is about to begin its own inquiry into the events of that day. The Justice Department investigation has been ongoing since January.

