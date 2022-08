LAKE POWELL NATIONAL PARK — Officials are investigating a plane crash near Lake Powell over the weekend.

According to the FAA, a single-engine Cessna 207 crashed in Lake Powell National Park northeast of Page, Arizona.

The crash occurred after the pilot reported an engine issue around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Seven people were reportedly on the plane at the time of the crash. FAA data says two people were killed in the wreck.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating.