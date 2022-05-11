Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Internet troll faces trial after Capitol riot plea fizzles

Capitol Riot Internet Personality
John Minchillo/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo rioters break into the Capitol in Washington. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan refused to accept a guilty plea by Anthime Gionet after he professed his innocence at the start of what was scheduled to be a plea agreement hearing. Instead, the judge set a March 2023 trial date for Gionet, who is charged with a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Capitol Riot Internet Personality
Posted at 3:00 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 18:00:41-04

A federal judge has scheduled a trial for a far-right internet troll who balked at pleading guilty to a criminal charge stemming from the U.S. Capitol riot.

U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan refused to accept a guilty plea by Anthime Gionet on Wednesday after he professed his innocence at the start of what was scheduled to be a plea agreement hearing.

Instead, the judge set a March 2023 trial date for Gionet, who calls himself “Baked Alaska.”

Gionet is charged with a misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building.

RELATED: Far-right personality 'Baked Alaska' arrested in riot probe

On Jan. 6, 2021, Gionet streamed live video that showed himself and many others inside the Capitol.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

You could win tickets to Disneyland! Watch for the word of the day weeknights on ABC15 News at 10.