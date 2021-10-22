Intel beats Q3 earnings estimates, but weak outlook sends shares tumbling

Chip giant Intel Corp. beat Wall Street earnings expectations but just missed estimates on revenue for the third quarter. Combined with a weak fourth-quarter earnings per share outlook, investors sent shares down more than 8% late Thursday in after-hours trading.

The company, a major employer in Arizona, also announced that Chief Financial Officer George Davis intends to retire in May 2022.

For the third quarter Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) reported revenue of $19.2 billion, up 5% from a year ago. It reported profit of $6.8 billion, up 60% year-over-year. Earnings per share for the quarter were $1.67.

On an adjusted basis, excluding Intel’s NAND memory business, which is being sold, the company reported revenue of $18.1 billion compared to Wall Street’s expectation of $18.24 billion. Analysts look at the non-GAAP numbers for comparisons. Adjusted earnings per share was $1.71 compared to estimates of $1.11.

