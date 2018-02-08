Inmates walks away from work assignment at Maricopa County Animal Shelter in west Phoenix

PHOENIX - Officials are searching for an inmate in west Phoenix who walked away from a Maricopa County Animal Care and Control facility where he was working.

Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, inmates arrived at the facility to clean, an MCACC spokesman confirmed. About two hours later, an employee who was supervising the inmates while they worked noticed that one of the inmates was missing.

The employee immediately reported the incident to the private jail, an MCACC spokesman said. Jail officials were sent to the facility to begin searching for the man.

The inmate's clothing was located in a trash bin towards the back of the property, an MCACC spokesman said. K-9s began searching the property but had been unable to locate him as of 2:30 p.m.

According to MCACC, inmates who work at the facility are "low security" offenders.

It's unknown which private jail the inmate was being housed at.