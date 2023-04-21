Inflation could impact tuition for public Arizona universities

A big decision that could affect thousands of students attending public state universities is expected to come down Friday morning. We’re talking about tuition increases for the upcoming school year.

It’s a decision that would impact thousands of students and parents, should the Arizona Board of Regents vote to increase the cost of education.

The Arizona Board of Regents is expected to vote on this by 9 a.m., affecting students who attend Arizona State University, the University of Arizona, and Northern Arizona University.

Under ASU’s proposal, tuition in the fall would increase for in-state students who live on campus by 3%, or $330.

For out-of-state students who live on campus, it jumps to 5% or nearly $1,500.

NAU wants to increase tuition by 3% for undergraduate in-state students for the next school year.

Housing there would also go up more than 4% under the proposal and meal plans would increase 6%.

For UArizona, officials want to raise tuition for incoming students by 3% for Arizona residents and 4% for non-residents, starting this fall.

That may not seem like a lot, but it can be for students who are already struggling to make ends meet.

"The proposed tuition increase for in-state, out-of-state, and international students comes with the clear understanding that individual student investment is necessary in this economic environment, especially to ensure that our institution continues to thrive and remain in its global competitiveness," said Andrew Kalthoff, ASU’s student body president.

"Hundreds, if not thousands, of other students are unable to pay more. Increasing services for students is vital. Increasing student fees, as a means to that end, is not viable," said another student.

To put things into perspective on inflation in the metro area, consumer prices here rose 9.5% for all of 2022, giving the area the nation's second-highest metro inflation rate last year.

Arizona came second to Miami.

Students and staff at ASU are planning on making their voices heard at 10 a.m. Friday near the student union.

They plan on talking about a free remission program and wage increases to offset rising costs.