Iconic Western starring Clint Eastwood dubbed in Navajo

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — An iconic Western starring Clint Eastwood has been dubbed in the Navajo language.

The movie, “A Fistful of Dollars,” or “Béeso Dah Yiníłjaa’” in Navajo, will be screened on or near the reservation this month.

A premiere for the cast and crew is scheduled Nov. 16 at the Window Rock theater. Limited seats are available for the public.

Manuelito "Manny" Wheeler/AP In this photo provided by Manuelito "Manny" Wheeler of the Navajo Nation Museum, Theo Towne auditions for a voice role in the Navajo dubbing of the iconic Western film "A Fistful of Dollars," in Window Rock, Ariz., Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2019. The film is the third major flick available in the Navajo language. It will be screened this month on the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. (Manuelito "Manny" Wheeler/Navajo Nation Museum via AP)

The Western is the third major film available in the Navajo language.

“Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope” was released in 2013, and “Finding Nemo” came out in 2016 as a way to preserve the language.