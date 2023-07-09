I-17 southbound closed north of Cordes Lakes due to brush fire

Interstate 17 southbound is closed north of Cordes Lakes due to a brush fire that sparked Saturday afternoon.
Officials say a vehicle fire began the brush fire, which has been named the "Cross Fire."
Southbound lanes are closed between SR 69 and SR 169 while crews battle the flames.
The fire is estimated to be about five acres.
#CrossFire: #AZForestry & @BLMAZFire engaged. Helicopter assisting w/add'l engines ordered. Est. 5 acres. #AZFire https://t.co/TvhjqYTOAa— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 8, 2023