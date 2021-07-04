Hundreds of Arizona blood donors needed amid urgent shortage

PHOENIX — Hundreds of blood donors in Arizona are needed over the July 4 weekend to help address a critical shortage of blood.

Vitalant, a nonprofit that collects blood for hospitals, said Friday that blood drives canceled because of the pandemic has continued to leave blood supplies low.

The organization said it has a two-day supply of Type O blood, the universal blood for emergencies and traumas, for 62 Arizona hospitals.

id Lewis, a director of donor recruitment with Vitalant, said regular blood donors go on vacation in the summer and heavy traffic on roads and highways increases the potential for accidents and the need for blood.